An Ideal Husband review: “a resounding success”

By George Broughton

No holds barred, Durham University Classical Theatre’s production of An Ideal Husband is quite an achievement. Director George Ellis does a remarkable job of balancing the play’s heavier material with its comedy. But, it’s certainly very funny. Everyone in the cast has a good grasp of Oscar Wilde’s sense of humour, and while some occasionally trip over their lines, the comic moments are nearly always well-executed. The costume and set design are fantastic, opting for a period-accurate aesthetic that creates the perfect atmosphere. The team has doubtlessly done the play justice, even if some of the characterisations leave a little to be desired.

I have to confess that, on curtain up, I was taken aback by protagonist Robert Chiltern. Harry Scholes gives an understated performance; Sir Robert is mild-mannered but polite and seemingly chivalrous in his own way. What is missing is his self-assured posturing, his slightly patronizing tone when he meets the vain Mrs. Cheveley, the arrogance of a successful man whose mistakes have never – yet – returned to haunt him.

It’s an interesting adjustment to the character, and one that risks the play’s dramatic arc, wherein the hero learns humility in the face of political ruin. Pride cometh before the fall, unless the director decides to skip that bit. However, it ultimately it pays off: Scholes handles all the emotional beats deftly, and it makes for a much more human, more relatable, take on the character. A particular highlight is the famous monologue towards the end of Act Two, which Scholes delivers with an intensity that really makes you feel for Sir Robert.

The directions of two other characters are not quite as successful. Lily Kattenhorn-Black and Ioannis Karellis, do put in strong performances as Lady Chiltern and Lord Goring, respectively. Both deliver their lines confidently, seem natural enough speaking in Wilde’s style, and have great comic timing. However, both characters are always at risk of coming across as sulky, morose, and a little dull. It’s a great shame because both actors are patently very talented: towards the end of act two, they are given their first chances to show wit and emotional range and they do splendid jobs. Unfortunately, these moments are always overshadowed by Lady Chiltern’s habit of scowling from the background as Mrs. Cheveley owns a scene, or the clueless way Lord Goring fumbles through much of his dialogue.

In a quick interview I had with director George Ellis, he assured me that Goring’s characterisation stems from an effort to differentiate him from The Importance of Being Earnest‘s Algernon. This is, no doubt, a worthy concern, but the result is the extraction of some of the self-awareness, wisdom and, in all honestly, fun, behind character. He often comes across as an idiot, which makes his moments of insight seem bizarre.

Lady Chiltern, meanwhile, has been robbed of her strength and her three-dimensionality for the sake of securing the occasional extra laugh from the audience. It’s a shame that two characters with such depth – and two actors with talent – have been given quite as much short shrift, but as it stands the performances themselves are strong.

The rest of the cast are also confident. Nina Stevens’ one-note evil portrayal of Mrs. Cheveley might have been frustrating if her utter command of the stage wasn’t so entertaining to watch. Ellis should be commended for his blocking, making sure his actors use the space fully while also knowing when to compress them.

Yasmin Rufo is something of an exception, a less confident presence on the stage. She more than makes up for this in the way she handles her dialogue, bringing to it a modern cadence that keeps things fresh.

It almost defies belief that Mrs. Cheveley could possibly be bored by Katie Sterland’s infinitely watchable Lady Markby, whose caricature-esque charm is outshined only by Ryan Yao-Smith’s marvelous scenery-chewing effort as Lord Caversham.

Yao-Smith got more laughs than anyone else as the crotchety, bumbling old man, and quite rightly: he holds nothing back in throwing himself at the role, and the result is pure, unmissable magnetism. Everyone has good chemistry, and you’ll find yourself pleasantly surprised by just how funny the banter between characters can be.

All in all, it’s a resounding success. More than anything, it’s great to see a cast having so much fun with the material. Very few things can make a theatre-going experience more enjoyable than sitting in an audience surrounded by people laughing: it’s even more fun when you get a sense that the people on stage are laughing along with you, especially if you actually catch one or two of them trying to stifle a giggle.

Photograph: DUCT Production Team

