‘Honour’ Killings: Three Essential Viewings

By Cherry Ng

Films and documentaries are immensely effective gateways for an introduction to human rights causes. We at the Student Halo Project have come across numerous thought-provoking productions related to our cause to battle ‘honour’-based violence in the UK. Here are three essential viewings that encompass various viewpoints on the issue of ‘honour’ killing:

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015)

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a prominent Pakistani activist, A Girl in the River is the 2015 Academy Award winner of Best Documentary Short. It chronicles the story of the 18-year-old Saba, who was shot in the face and thrown into the river by her own father and uncle, because she secretly married a man she loved but whose wealth and status her father disapproved of.

Obaid-Chinoy presented a straightforward but immensely powerful narrative — a narrative that is, though not explicitly stated, probably all too familiar to the young women of Pakistan. If you are fortunate enough to survive an attempted murder, you would be nothing but determined put your attackers behind the bars. Your own community, however, will tell you to ‘forgive’ the very people who tried to kill you. In this circumstance, ‘forgiving’ meant providing a statement at court – a legally-recognised renouncement that automatically provides a full acquittal to these men. Then they will walk free as ‘honourable’ and ‘respected’ individuals that did what’s best for the family.

It seems like the aftermath of the attempted murder is as suffocating as how Saba must have felt when she is brutally thrown into the river. But this time, rather than the water, it is her community that is drowning her – a community that treats women as second-class citizens or worse.

Banaz: A Love Story (2012)

Banaz: A Love Story is another award-winning documentary directed by a high-profile activist, Deeyah Khan. Banaz Mahmod was murdered in 2006 by her father and other male relatives – a case that you might have fleeting memories of as it happened in London and eventually made numerous headlines in the UK.

This brutally candid documentary pinpoints every single factor that led to the tragic demise of Banaz. First was an arranged marriage that cursed her with a physically, mentally and sexually abusive husband. Second was the cultural difference between Iraq and the UK and the struggle of finding an identity as an immigrant that propelled these men to adhere to their ‘traditions’ as much as possible. Third was the ignorance of the British law enforcers who failed to pursue Banaz’s case while she was still alive, after she risked everything to provide statements – five times in total. Fourth was the systemic cover-up of the meticulously-planned ‘execution’ of Banaz.

Caroline Goode, the Detective Inspector who oversaw the case, was positive that the whole Iraqi community in London was aware that Banaz was going to be killed, but no one uttered a word to anyone, not even to the police. A quote from this year’s Best Picture winner Spotlight rings truer than ever: “a guy leans on a guy, and suddenly the whole town just looks the other way.” This made me wonder – how many more Banazes were out there, buried deep underground, with their existences obliterated by a community that treats them as chalk on a blackboard to be wiped away at will?

Honor Diaries (2013)

For those of you who might find A Girl in the River or Banaz: A Love Story too emotionally-overwhelming, Honor Diaries offers a more academic perspective on a wide variety of issues that circle around violence against women in Muslim-majority countries. The issues covered include female genital mutilation (FGM), forced marriage and ‘honour’ killings – crimes that are often interlinked with each other.

Producer Paula Kweskin invited nine women’s rights activists from around the globe to sit down for a roundtable discussion, where they offered their expertise, and shared their personal experiences that inspired them to be the change within their community. A particularly illuminating part of their discussion is when they dissected the idea of ‘honour’ – a concept that might be difficult to grasp for those of us who grew up in cultures that embrace an individualistic lifestyle. In these countries, the ‘honour’ of a family is entwined with the sexuality of their female members. These barbaric practices were perceived to be a necessity to uphold a family’s reputation – these men do not only feel justified, but they take pride in executing their daughters and nieces.

What to do next, then? If you ask me, there is something inspiring about activists joining forces together and having a free-flowing discourse around subjects that are considered taboos even in our own societies. The very nature of this documentary seemed to have suggested to its viewers that there is only one way forward – it is up to us to spread the discourse and educate ourselves on a culture that needs to be understood in order to put a stop to it. It is up to us to create a safe and empathetic environment where these women would feel comfortable reporting these crimes.

If their families want to silence them, then we shall all be their loudest voice.

Photograph: UN Women/J Carrier