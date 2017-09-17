By Chloe Scaling
I have four sets of keys
Three houses and a workplace
None of which I own,
Only one where I pay rent.
I have four sets of keys
For many different doors
Locks, alarm codes and passwords
But where do I call
Home?
A student house
I pay my rent
But it doesn’t just belong
To me
We share the bills
Upon the hill
Still
I need a place
To vent
My parents’ house
For over twenty years
I’ve known it inside out
But as independence grows
The connection goes
Once “home”, this place becomes
Another place to rest,
Lay my head for a few nights,
Am I now a house guest?
Another set of keys
For a summer house-sit
One week in, I’m still
Getting used to it
Where pots and pans live
How appliances work
But at least it’s a place
Lots of space
Just for me
The last set of keys
For my work over summer
Selling art and now booze,
Wrapping pictures in paper,
Using stillness to read
Familiar, but still
A nice change of scene
I often say “home”
Meaning Pickering or Durham –
Wherever I’m not
Or the next place I’ll be
I’ve realised that home is not
Just the town, small and twee
Not just where you sleep:
Maybe for me,
“Home” is the people I meet
On Sunday for worship
Silent in a circle
In town for coffee
Or the odd cinema trip
Cooking meals together,
Making pita breads and dip:
Perhaps “home”
Is the relationships we build.
Maybe “home” isn’t a thing,
Perhaps you just feel it
When we met in Warwick,
There was community spirit
Now that’s ended, where’s home?
I guess still with Friends
From York to Hackney
Now links have been made
There’s no getting rid of me.
Right now, nothing is permanent
People, places, activities
All change, limited rest
They say home is where the heart is,
Well, my heart is in my chest.
Photograph: Jessica Paterson via Flickr and Creative Commons