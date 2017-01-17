‘Hello Goodbye’

By Orlagh Davies
My reclusive muscles are reckless with their
Jackal-peals of laughter in an under-oxygenated
Kitchen, their hides turning to a cow-finesse of
Infamy, oh to be bed-ridden in the sour creams,
What an adventure. These teeth
Bare
As witness to the prosecution’s calling siren
Emerging, colossal, from the sink where Sunday’s
Potato peelings lie unused and become confetti
For this bride’s homecoming, beastly and with many knives.
She sees the jugs and the cheese and deems it manly
Only to throw them at the walls and bolted door
Being feckless in pursuit of nothing and something
From before, we’ll call it a personality. And there
Is
A great wailing from the dock and the evidence
Turns menacing, it may kill this person it may, it may
Lame blame upon their legs and they will drink
Sardines from a milkjug as punishment for their crimes,
Ghastly. And the bolt is close to impotence, the
Siren is screaming, hair torn out, there is nearly nothing left
She is scalping herself and making ribbons from it
As a birthday present for a four-month-old giggle. And now
The judge changes her mind as the siren call turns
To smelling salts and peppers and teases the jury
By dancing on the radishes, naked as the sun
And she has eaten the moon, this is kinship and
Monarchy, a lady in waiting.
Photograph: Anna Gibbs