Hatfield student dies after fall on his year abroad

By Hugo Harris

It has been announced that Justin Browning, a third-year from Hatfield College, has died during his year abroad in Japan.

The Durham University student who was attending Waseda University in Tokyo, as part of his History degree, is believed to have fallen to his death whilst watching the Japanese capital’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Sunday Times reported that his body was found by a local taxi driver.

Tributes have poured in for the “exemplary student”. Anthony Bash, senior tutor of Hatfield, said: “Justin’s untimely death has shocked and saddened everyone connected with Hatfield and the wider university. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Justin’s family and friends at this time.”

Justin, who just had his second year extended project on Tibetan Buddhist folklore and ethnicity accepted for publication in the Princeton Journal of East Asian Studies, was described as a “model student – funny, committed, sharp, independent, and very well-liked by all” by Professor Jo Fox, head of Durham’s Department of History.

A memorial event will held in Hatfield College to commemorate Justin.

Photograph: Durham University