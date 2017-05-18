Guardian University Guide ranks Durham fourth in the UK

By Hugo Harris

Durham University has been ranked fourth in the UK by The Guardian University Guide League Table 2018.

The fourth place ranking is an improvement for the University on the sixth place ranking it attained last year. The 2018 ranking constitutes its highest-ever position in this league table, which takes into account findings from the National Student Survey (NSS) as well as graduates’ levels of employability six months after finishing their undergraduate studies.

The Guardian University Guide League Table 2018 for individual university departments also reaffirmed Durham’s status as one of the UK’s top universities. The guide ranks Durham’s Archaeology Department as the best of its kind in the country.

Durham University’s School of Education was placed 2nd whilst five other subjects (Chemistry, Earth Sciences, English, Geography & Environmental Studies and Religious Studies & Theology) were ranked in the top three.

Overall, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stuart Corbridge, said: “This is an outstanding achievement and reflects the hard work and dedication shown by all of the staff and students within the departments across the University.

“These league tables are further evidence that we are performing extremely well. However, we are not complacent and our new Durham University Strategy 2017-2027 includes ambitious proposals to ensure that we continue to be world-leading across research, education and the wider student experience.”

Praising the distinctive student experience Durham University offered, Professor Corbridge added: “To have achieved our highest ever position of fourth in The Guardian University Guide once again demonstrates how Durham’s first-rate educational environment, combined with world-leading research and a unique student experience, enables our students to develop the knowledge and skills sought after by leading graduate recruiters from across the world.”

Elsewhere in the rankings, Cambridge were named the top university for the seventh year in succession. Oxford took second place whilst St Andrews came in third.

This news comes soon after Durham University was ranked 6th in the UK according to the 2018 Complete University Guide. In QS World University Rankings for 2016-17, the University is ranked 74th. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2016-17, Durham is ranked 96th.

Photograph: Durham University