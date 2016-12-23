Griffiths golds seal successful weekend’s work

By Jaz Metcalfe and Harrison Minter

On 19th of November, DUGTC made its way all the way down to Birmingham to compete in the prestigious Birmingham University Open Gymnastics competition.

A brilliant routine by club treasurer Hattie Freeman in the women’s novice category got the club off to a great start for the day. This was followed up by some fabulous performances from a five-strong women’s squad in the intermediate category. A polished and highly consistent display saw all five women place in the top 30 out of a massive 65 competitors. Notable successes were Yolande Baker, who came second in the vault, Aoife Moran and Hebe Grout, whose first competition for the club saw them place encouragingly in 28th and 30th respectively. Finishing for the women was Women’s Gymnastics Captain Billie Mackenzie, who performed a show-stopping routine on beam to take home the gold in the advanced women category.

After the women had excelled themselves, it was time for the men to take centre stage. Henry Gould got the men off to a solid start, a calm and precise routine, which gave no hints that it was his competition debut for the club. The intermediate men’s category saw club president Harrison Minter, Men’s Gymnastics captain Jaz Metcalfe, and trampoline captain Matthew Griffiths perform. Given that it was Metcalfe’s first competition on the high bar, narrowly missing out on a medal in fourth can be deemed an heartening success. Likewise, Minter’s competition debut on the rings resulted in a solid sixth position finish; both men putting aside nerves to rack up respectable scores on each piece. An outstanding display from Matthew Griffiths saw him take gold in both floor and vault exercises, leaving all three men sitting comfortably in the top 15 out of 25 competitors.

Both the men’s and women team came third for overall team score in what was a consistently excellent display for the Team Durham Gymnastics squad. This competition sets the club up nicely for BUCS in February, as both squads look to improve on the bronze medals that they secured in Birmingham.

Photograph: Jaz Metcalfe