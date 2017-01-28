Geography trip to Portugal

By Cameron Lang

Whilst many of us were freezing at home, over 120 first year Geography students spent five days in sunny Western Portugal. Experiencing a range of different physical environments, their aim was to get to grips with data sampling in the field – whilst avoiding getting too grubby.

“I’d never seen such clean students after their first introduction to sediment coring!” said Dr Louise Best, staff member.

Staff members, assisted by postgraduate students, split the students into groups of 30, which rotated around the four sites chosen for study.

Louise worked with students in a coastal lagoon, Lagoa Pequena, considering freshwater and brackish (salt water) environments. She asked students to consider how the coastline and landscape had evolved through the Holocene, the last 10,000 years, and the interplay of fluvial and coastal processes. Students did this by taking manual core samples, which involves pushing cylindrical metal chambers into the ground and bringing them back up containing a section of the sediment. Students then learnt how to describe these sediments, linking the description of different sand and silt layers to how the lagoon has changed over time.

A visit to the beaches at Praia de Meco and Costa de Caparica focussed on investigating coastal and fluvial processes, sediment transport and coastal defence strategies. Students spent time observing and measuring small-scale processes on the beach and thinking about how environments have changed over time. They also studied the impacts of changing channel dynamics on lagoon and delta formation.

The students also got to visit an old quarry to do some geology – studying different layers of fluvial sand and gravel deposits through careful measurement and description. This informed the longer term, Pleistocene (2.5 million to 10,000 years ago), evolution of the River Tagus.

A stop at an archaeological site, the cromlech of Almendres, was also included. Here, students got to use a quad-copter drone to survey the location, along with conventional surveying methods, with this then leading to discussion of impacts of erosion of the soil around the site – learning about different methods of measuring this.

The final day entailed revisiting one of the four sites and undertaking a small research project, which varied depending on the location. For each location, students have follow-up computer and laboratory practical’s based on the field work. For example, some of the sediment samples can be analysed, looking at the diatoms (microscopic algae) to further the environmental interpretation, whilst GPS data can be used in conjunction with GIS to precisely map study sites.

Overall, the trip was a huge success, with the sun shining on all 5 days! The hands on experience gave many students a great introduction to different practical techniques whilst linking content learnt during lectures to field work.

Next year’s freshers are in for a real treat!

Photograph: Durham University Geography Department