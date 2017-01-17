Former Durham student jailed for 32 months for sexual assault

By Hugo Harris

Samuel Bunyan, a former Durham University student, has been given a 32-month prison sentence for sexually assaulting a female undergraduate.

The assault occurred after a birthday celebration in June last year. Bunyan, a second-year Physics student and 20-years-old at the time, had walked the victim, who described herself as “seven out of ten drunk,” home after the celebration.

Durham Crown Court was told that she awoke with a pain in her groin and her bra unclasped. Prosecutor Paul Cleasby said, shocked to realise someone was next to her in bed and still suffering the effects of alcohol, the victim cried herself back to sleep.

Though Bunyan from Diseworth, Derbyshire at first denied anything happened, Mr Cleasby said when the victim pressed him further over Facebook, he admitted to have “briefly” sexually touched her, and was “sorry”.

Despite many glowing character accounts and a sense of genuine remorse, according to defendant’s barrister Katharine Goddard, Judge Christopher Prince said he had to enforce an immediate sentence upon Bunyan, who “specifically targeted a vulnerable victim”.

Bunyan has been made the subject of a restraining order and will be also subject to a notification as a sex offender “indefinitely.”

Photograph: Durham Advertiser