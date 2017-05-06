Five Durham SU groups nominated for national awards

By Hugo Harris

In a new wave of success for Durham Students’ Union (DSU), five of its groups have been nominated for awards at the National Societies Awards. The awards will be handed out on Friday 19 May at Nottingham Students’ Union.

Durham University Charity Kommittee (DUCK), Durham InterCollegiate Christian Union (DICCU), Durham LGBT+ Association, Durham Instep Society, and Durham University Assassin’s Society have all been nominated respectively.

Both DICCU and DUCK have been nominated for the Best Society Event award. DICCU were nominated for Story, their weeklong event aimed at promoting faith within the Durham University community.

The Durham University Charity Fashion Show, nominated in the same category, raised over £75,000 for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) over the course of two evenings in February. The IRC provides essential, life-saving humanitarian supplies to conflict-affected civilian populations inside Syria.

The DSU’s LGBT+ Association has been nominated for both the Welfare and Inclusivity Award and also the Best Campaigning Society. Durham Instep Society has been nominated for Best Arts and Performance Society after putting on a number of performances this year. Durham University Assassin’s Society has been shortlisted for Best Hobby and Interest Society.

Activities Officer, Kara-Jane Senior said of the nominations: “I’m absolutely delighted that five of our student groups have been shortlisted for the National Societies Awards. These groups have worked hard this year to build communities and give students’ amazing experiences, and I am so proud of them!”

Photograph: Tom Page