Durham Vice-Chancellor set to light up Lumiere

By Jack Reed

Durham University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart Corbridge will be one of the speakers at a conference that will run in coordination with Lumiere 2017 this November.

Lumiere is the UK’s largest light festival and will be held in Durham from the 16th-19th November this year.

The one-day conference will take place during the festival on Friday 17th November at Durham’s Gala Theatre. The festival organiser, Artichoke, invites those attending to contemplate and discuss the following question: ‘Who are we and where are we headed?’

Durham University is a major sponsor of Lumiere 2017. The institution has invested £100,000 into the festival, while also acting as an important partner in delivering the areas of investment, research, education and cultural activity.

Professor Corbridge is part of a line-up of high profile speakers who will consider this broad question, discussing the issues we face today and what challenges the future holds.

This will encompass topics ranging from physics to theatre, education to finance. The speakers will use their expertise and offer opinions and ideas regarding the changes that our world is experiencing.

Other speakers at the conference include the following: Tony Heaton OBE, Founder of NDACA (National Disability Arts Collection and Archive); Judith Knight MBE, Founder and co-director of Artsadmin, an organisation which supports and produces the work of contemporary artists and companies working across all artistic disciplines; and The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham.

There are also a number of speakers from the arts, including Anuradha Henriques, Founder and Editor of Skin Deep, a multimedia platform that ensures voices of colour are heard through a discussion of race and culture.

The conference will be hosted by Artichoke in association with Durham County Council and supported by the European Commission. Artichoke is a leading UK arts charity and this year’s event builds on the successful conferences of 2015 and 2013.

Regarding his role as a speaker in this year’s conference, Professor Corbridge said: “Lumiere is a highlight of Durham’s calendar and something that the University is very proud to support as part of our cultural commitment to the City and North East England.”

Helen Marriage, the Director of Artichoke, added: “Following the success of the 2015 conference, the international Lumiere conference has become an integral and much-anticipated fixture in the festival programme.

“I am very excited about this year’s event and hearing how this fantastic line-up of speakers will respond to questions around the future of our cities and the impact of culture in regeneration.

By inviting speakers from across the board, from near and far, the cultural to the scientific, we promise the conference will be a truly eye-opening day.”

Lumiere will be held between 16th-19th November this year.

Tickets to the conference cost £35.

Concessions are priced at £15.

Photograph: Amy Ding