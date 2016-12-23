Durham University plans international contest to replace brutalist SU

By Sophie Gregory

Durham University are set to launch a global competition to design a new Students Union after the government rejected appeals to have it listed.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley turned down calls from Historic England to list the Union, Dunelm House, as a Grade II building. The 1966 concrete structure was deemed inherently flawed due to the design of the concrete roof, which has led to water ingress, and inadequate concrete cover on external services.

The University insists that adapting the Students Union to proposed new uses, outlined in the new estate masterplan, would be too costly – estimating £14.7 million for ‘redesign and repair’.

It has begun talks with local residents about demolishing and replacing the award winning building, which the former Vice-Chancellor Chris Higgins described in 2011 as one of ‘the finest examples of 20th century architecture in the city’.

The estate masterplan shows how sections of Durham University’s city estate could be connected in order to create a more balanced community. The buildings on New Elvet are to be developed, which includes Dunelm house. It has been suggested that the new Students Union could be relocated to the Lower Mountjoy area.

A Durham University spokesman said: “As the site is located in the Durham City Conservation Area and in the setting of the World Heritage Site adjacent to the Grade I listed Kingsgate Bridge, the replacement building will necessarily be of high quality. It is envisaged that the opportunity will be subject to an international architectural competition.

“We will work closely with the relevant statutory bodies, staff, the Durham Students’ Union and local residents to deliver a holistic and world-class design for this most sensitive location.”

The potential destruction of the building will be upsetting for those who support the structure as a cultural piece. The Twentieth Century Society released a statement with the warning that the future of Dunelm House was now at risk following the refusal to list the building.

Catherine Croft, director of the Twentieth Century Society, was described as ‘extremely disappointed’ and has said: “We consider the award-winning Dunelm House to be a remarkably intact survivor of its era, historically and architecturally significant.”

Architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner called the building ‘brutalist by tradition but not brutal to the landscape’.

Photograph: Durham Students’ Union