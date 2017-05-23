Durham University launches £700 million ten-year Strategy

By Hugo Harris

Durham University has launched its 2017-27 Strategy that aims to “ensure it continues to deliver world-class research, education and student experience”.

Following the recent clarification of the University’s future size and its Queen’s Campus in Stockton, it has been announced that Durham will invest £700 million over the next ten years in its people and its digital and physical infrastructure.

The Strategy has been in the works since 2015 under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stuart Corbridge, where it was recently approved by the University Council—the University’s governing body—following comprehensive consultation with staff and students alike.

Key elements of the Strategy include proposals to create a new Centre for Teaching and Learning and an Education Laboratory, “a new facility for Durham Students’ Union”, and improved sports facilities at Maiden Castle. A new scheme under the title of “Chancellor’s Scholarships” has also been announced, which will provide an extra £2.8 million of support annually to postgraduates and post-doctoral research.

Professor Stuart Corbridge said: “Through our Durham University Strategy 2017-2027, we will deliver world-leading and world-changing research across all our academic departments and institutes; education that is challenging, difficult, enabling, research-led and transformative; and a wider student experience to rival the best in the world”.

“We will build a stronger faculty, improve our estate, enhance our education offer and make our professional services more efficient. It is a very exciting time to be part of, or indeed connected to, Durham University – and, as we launch our new University Strategy 2017-2027, my invitation is: partner with us. Together, we can be so much more”.

Commenting on Strategy 2017-2027, Alice Dee, Durham Students’ Union President has praised some the very of the “really exciting elements” of the strategy: “In particular we welcome the development of the current campus to ensure it will provide a fantastic student experience. We look forward to a new Students’ Union building which will ensure our student groups have appropriate spaces in which to enjoy their extra-curricular activities”.

Video: Durham University