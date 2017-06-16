Durham University falls to 78th in international league table

By Hugo Harris

The QS World University Rankings 2018, published last week, have placed Durham University 78th in the world, a fall of four places from last year.

This is the second consecutive year Durham University’s position has gone down in the international league table.

QS’s 2016 rankings, which considered the performance of 959 universities in research, teaching, employability and internationalisation, placed Durham 61st in the world.

Durham were ranked 34th for employer reputation specifically. Nevertheless, the Universities of Glasgow, Warwick and Bristol, as well as the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, were all ranked higher in an ‘overall score.’

Responding to the news, a Durham University spokesperson said: “Durham continues to perform extremely well globally and is listed in the top echelon of universities in the world within these latest QS rankings. We are particularly pleased that the QS rankings recognise our strong reputation amongst academics and employers around the world.

“We are also consistently ranked as one of the top five universities in the UK according to The Guardian University Guide 2018 and The Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide 2017. Our new University Strategy includes ambitious proposals to ensure that we build on our strengths so that we can continue to deliver world-class research, education and wider student experience.”

51 out of 76 UK institutions analysed by QS have fallen down the international league table.

Ben Sowter, head of QS research, has not attributed this fall to Brexit, blaming a squeeze on university resources for their decreased capacity to deliver world class teaching.

“Much of the data we collect for these tables has been collected over a five-year period, and the first year of post-Brexit internationalisation scores suggests that there has, thus far, been a minimal impact on international student and faculty rates at UK institutions.”

Photograph: Durham University