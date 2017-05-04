Durham tennis serve up quadruple success

By James Martland

Having won all four major team championships already this season, Durham’s tennis players approached the individual events full of confidence.

However, it is still fair to say that the university performed well above expectation. Durham once again picked up first place in all four major events as well as collecting two runners up and two third placed positions.

Despite successes across the board, the men’s singles competition was a particular highlight as Durham managed to come third, second and first, with Michel Dornbusch, also a winner in the men’s doubles, beating PhD student Kiril Sinitsyn in the final. Dornbusch, who began the singles tournament as the number one seed, put in a highly impressive display throughout as he completed the whole tournament without dropping a set, comfortably winning the final 6-1, 6-2.

The performance from Durham in the women’s tournaments was also equally impressive. Postgraduate Simona Parajova managed two first place finishes, winning the doubles tournament with Durham’s Sarah Lee who also claimed third place in the singles tournament, as well as the individual competition, beating the pre-tournament favourite in a three-set final. Parajova emphasised her delight at winning the Singles tournament, particularly as she had already lost to her final opponent twice in the past.

“I am very happy that we had such an incredible season and won everything. Coming into the tournament I knew I had to play my best tennis to win it. In the final I played Maia Lumsden from Stirling, a girl I had lost to twice previously. I knew her game already and I knew what I had to do to win. The atmosphere at the final was amazing, and I am super happy that friends from Durham stayed to watch final. They really keep me going especially when I was set and 1-3 down.”

Photograph: Team Durham via Twitter