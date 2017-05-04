Durham ranked 6th in Complete University Guide

By Emma Pinckard

Durham University has been ranked sixth in the UK by the Complete University Guide in results published last week.

While Cambridge and Oxford retained their first and second place rankings, LSE and Imperial each fell one place allowing St Andrews to rise to third. In sixth place, Durham University ranked above UCL, Warwick, Lancaster, and Loughborough, who complete the top ten.

The Complete University Guide Rankings take several criteria into account, including entry standards, research quality and intensity, spending on academic services and faculties, and the ratio of students to staff. The guide also compares the universities in relation to graduate prospects, degree completion, good honours awarded, and student satisfaction. The assessment across these areas gave Durham University a strong score of 920 – higher than last year’s 916.

Durham University was also highly positioned in the individual subject rankings, seeing Sports Science rise to fifth, Physics to fourth, Archaeology and History to second, and Music and Education rise to first place along with English, which maintained its position for the fifth year in a row. In total, over thirty different departments at the University ranked in the UK top 10.

Professor Stuart Corbridge, Vice-Chancellor, said: “Durham has been ranked in the Complete University Guide’s top ten UK universities for the past ten consecutive years and we are pleased to have maintained our overall position of sixth this year.

“Over 90% of our subjects are ranked in the UK top ten, with three subjects; English, Music and Education achieving first position. This demonstrates our sustained level of success in what has been a challenging time for the UK Higher Education sector.”

He continued: “There is always more we can do to improve and we have recently developed an ambitious ten-year University Strategy with the goal of delivering world-leading and world-changing research; education that is challenging, difficult, enabling and transformative; and a wider student experience to rival the best in the world. As part of the strategy we will be investing in a number of areas, including new student teaching and sport facilities.”

Photograph: Durham University