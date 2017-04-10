Durham Cathedral named the UK’s most popular cathedral

By Hugo Harris

Durham Cathedral has officially been named the UK’s most popular cathedral. It is now the third national award bestowed on the landmark in 2017.

In February, Durham Cathedral was designated ‘Britain’s Favourite Cathedral’ in the LandLove Magazine Awards.

This came soon before the 14th of March announcement that Durham Cathedral had been crowned BBC Countryfile Magazine’s Heritage Site of the Year.

The most recent national competition to honour Durham Cathedral was an online vote organised by HolidayLettings, owned by TripAdvisor.

It beat off fierce competition from twelve other Cathedrals, including Lincoln and Lichfield Cathedrals (2nd and 3rd respectively), by amassing 36% of all votes cast.

Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham, was delighted by the recognition the cathedral has been receiving. He said: “it is a special place which we all know and love, and we hope that by winning these national awards many more people will be encouraged to visit Durham and experience this magnificent cathedral for themselves.”

Saskia Welman of TripAdvisor acknowledged the popularity of the award-winner: “Durham Cathedral was a front runner from the start and we are delighted that it has won this accolade.”

Full results of the competition can be found here: https://blog.holidaylettings.co.uk/vote-the-uks-most-popular-cathedral/

Photograph: National Churches Trust via Flickr

Correction, 5th April 2017:

An earlier version of this article incorrectly claimed that HolidayLettings owned TripAdvisor. The article has been updated to reflect this error and include a link to the competitions page