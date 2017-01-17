By Anonymous

Anyone who has ventured down North Road won’t have failed to notice the plethora of charity shops, rivalled in number only by slightly grimy-looking takeaway opportunities. In a city as poorly stocked for high-street clothes shops as Durham, a mooch along North Road is highly recommended, as my now-bulging wardrobe will attest to. My love of clothes (slash borderline obsession for, but hey, semantics), and just sheer lack of willpower when faced with a vintage sale rail, certainly bears some of the responsibility for my voracious charity shopping habits. But when I look at my wardrobe now, I see far more than just an array of cannily-sourced treasures. The clothes I wear are not just a superficial fashion choice. They’re the most tangible symbol of how far I have come.

I was psychologically abused by a family member, S., from approximately the age of ten until I reached my mid-twenties. Psychological abuse is so insidious and parasitic that, after a while, there’s no need for your abuser to be there to start questioning and doubting yourself. I spent my teenage years and my twenties jumpily confused about something which many never question at all – whether I deserved respect and love. The chirpy teenage magazines I read were full of tips for increasing confidence, but the volatile home where I read them was a place where any visible increase in self-esteem led to a character assassination which could last for hours, even days.

Most teenagers in the early noughties experimented to a certain extent. At fourteen years old, it’s easy to see rolling your school skirt up or flouting the no makeup rule as rebellion of the highest order. Some of my classmates proudly proclaimed themselves to be goths, equipped with dark clothing and Evanescence CDs to prove it. But within the structures of an abusive adolescence there is no room for rebellion. And whilst my contemporaries bravely ventured into new aesthetic territory as they navigated the murky waters of puberty and all its attendant questions of identity, any such experimentation for me was outlawed. S’s control had always manifested itself most obviously in my external appearance. Blemishes, blackheads, weight gain (greeted with a starvation diet and an injunction to ‘hold your stomach in when you’re outside’); anything less than total physical perfection was met with somewhat abject horror. Including weight loss, ironically enough. Hair not styled right. But even when all of these physical imperfections were hidden from view, the question of the clothes I wore still remained. And there was never the suggestion that I would be left to my own devices with something so inherently personal.

Throughout all these years of abuse, everything I wore had to meet S’s approval, invariably meaning she picked it out herself. ‘You must stick to your style,’ she would sternly remind me, if ever I suggested a dress she didn’t approve of. I was always so confused by that statement, given that ‘my style’ was essentially S in miniature, and there wasn’t anything particularly personal about it. ‘Oh C. isn’t really interested in fashion,’ she would smile gaily, seemingly oblivious to my eager habit of using the clothes pages in magazines to create mini collages of styles I liked. Aesthetically, S. lived vicariously through me, as if I was as compliant and posable as the doll she clearly wanted. ‘It’s like having a real-life Barbie, having you,’ she often said, brushing my hair, or putting outfits together. And of course, everyone knows that a Barbie, left to her own devices, couldn’t be trusted to make herself look beautiful. Or to have any agency over her own body, or outward appearance.

However I wasn’t a Barbie, but a vulnerable, fiercely intelligent young woman who was straining like mad against restrictions which were steadily caging me and gradually breaking my heart and spirit.

By the time I was in my early twenties, my wardrobe full of tea dresses and matching cardigans, a huge and seemingly endless array of florals and pastels, was as distant from me, and my sartorial predilections, as pieces in a museum. I tried on my year abroad – a well-placed stage of self-discovery if ever there was one – to unclip my wings. ‘Things I want to do in France – buy new clothes, learn how to ice skate, get a job,’ I wrote in my notebook in the heady nervous days after I arrived. I spent babysitting money like there was no tomorrow, and I still remember the heartbreak of returning home to England and watching, powerlessly, as S. sent my favourite t-shirt, and many of my other new clothes, to the charity shop.

I am the first to admit that S’s actions were borne out of motives far more complicated than simply malice. S. is not a simple person – she is ill and vulnerable and I couldn’t sit here and simply condemn her because how on Earth, really, could I? Matters of abuse are far more complicated than a black-and-white good/evil binary. And I don’t write this to cast blame, or to criticise, but to spread hope. Because whilst this story did not begin happily, the ending is better. Aged 25, I did what I probably should have done several years beforehand and cut off all contact with S. I had had enough. I had had enough of being told I was rude, weird, ungrateful, arrogant and pompous. In my brain was the burgeoning realisation that in fact, whichever of these things might be true, they didn’t negate my basic right to be loved and protected, nor legitimise me being terrified in my own home, nor prevent me from living a life under my own control.

The practical reality of leaving 75% of my possessions in the family home I probably won’t ever visit again still takes me by surprise. The first time I stepped inside a charity shop after leaving home, knowing that I had seriously limited my clothing options and needed to replenish my wardrobe, it was with the familiar feeling of terror that I wouldn’t buy something that would meet with S’s approval, and would be subjected to the sorrowful face that greeted any experimental forays. The voice inside my head whispering that S was right, and that I should be ashamed and guilty and feel worthless, still rears its ugly head every so often, and I still struggle to deal with the full impact of fifteen years of emotional abuse. Yet finding my own style, almost from the outset, or at least after those first wobbly couple of weeks, was a constant joy. It was a gift which had been withheld from me for so many years that when I realised my own autonomy I was like a kid in a sweet shop.

Charity shopping was largely an economic decision. Supporting myself through uni and saving for drama school doesn’t leave much room even for H&M, but I was never a big high street shopper anyway. I’ve also always craved uniqueness and the ability to experiment. I felt so stifled in S’s tea-dresses-and-cardigans ensembles, I’d never owned some of the things I most wanted to try – like a jumpsuit, or dungarees, or a massive oversized jumper. (just FYI, I now have four pairs of dungarees and I think at last count six jumpsuits… and I haven’t bought a cardigan yet). The huge spectrum of styles covered by charity shops is unlike any high street selection you’ll ever find, and I had fifteen years worth of style evolution to make up for – it was the Narnia I’d been craving to enter for a long long time.

And now my wardrobe is full of treasures, not because I have an unhealthy attachment to the material (although of course to a certain extent I do) but because so many of these items are a tangible reminder of how wonderful my life has become. The beautiful green evening dress I wore to the D’Oscars, which I love to just look at and remember what a wonderful, happy evening I had, and which I’ll keep for ever and ever (and hope to give to my own daughter one day). My birthday dress (which was only £2.50 from the Salvation Army), the first birthday party I’d had in years where I was surrounded by people who really loved and cared for me. My tap shoes, my beloved dungarees, my chelsea boots, my big furry jacket. These clothes are, to me, far more than just the sum of their parts. They’re a message to me, every morning when I wake up and get dressed, that I am stronger and better than S. ever believed, and will go far further by my own merits than if I took her cues for the rest of my life.

The real happy ending of this story is not that I can now dress like myself rather than like S. That’s a part of it, of course, but the real happy ending is that through these seemingly everyday choices, I reject the seeds of self-doubt that S. planted within me. By walking down the street wearing something which makes me happy, I affirm that my own happiness matters. By experimenting, I acknowledge that I have choice and autonomy. Through the clothes that I wear, I am repeating to myself that I am a human being, that I am an independent woman. And that I am nobody’s barbie any more.

Illustration: Anna Gibbs