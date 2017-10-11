DBF 2017: Robert Webb, ‘How Not to be a Boy’

By Ermos Chrysochos

Actor, comedian, and now author, Robert Webb honoured Durham with his presence at a sold-out Gala Theatre on Tuesday evening. The event centred around Webb’s striking new memoir How Not to be a Boy which looks back over his childhood from living in an aggressively male-dominated household to becoming the man, father, and husband he is today.

His distinctive publication inevitably set up a unique evening. It was entertaining to watch an adult man recalling the problems of their formerly angst-filled teenage self, producing chortles that appeared to resonate well with the past experiences of other audience members. From the outset, Webb carried an ability to speak without reservation; from speaking openly about his school challenges of trying to ‘pull girls’ to the touching moments of losing his mother, the atmosphere was always comfortable and open.

It is paramount to acknowledge that Webb did not appear exclusively before us tonight as a comedian, but as an author. The hour was filled with boisterous laughter and raucous chuckles of amusement but in between, there were special moments of stillness. Whether done consciously or not, Webb masterfully manoeuvred the conversation between light comedy and sombre reflection. The most accurate way to describe the evening is one of total honesty.

As is inherent within any auto-biographical work, the personal is meant to be universalised. From a titular glance, How Not to be a Boy to some may strike the 21st-century chord of a celebrity feeling the need to be utterly politically correct; but this was not the feeling given off at all. When discussing the use of the phrase ‘man up’ for example, Webb never proposed its abolishment; in fact, he admitted its sometimes benign connotations. However he also undoubtedly expressed its more sinister undertones of the masculine instruction to repress negative emotion. He went on to describe how boys are often told to “stop expressing those feelings”, and insightfully raised the point that if a boy hears that enough, it actually starts to sound uncannily like “stop feeling those feelings”. I appreciated that the discussion was never extreme, nor did it offer implausible visions of society, but instead exposed the possibility of an alternative path for men where there is no requirement to function under a tight fit label of masculinity.

Robert Webb has started something powerful, an open discussion about male stereotypes, and if society is expected to keep making progress we need more heterosexual men talking and challenging the current world of unnecessary rules and absurd expectations.

Photograph: Damien Everett via Flickr