DBF 2017: The Gordon Burn Prize

By Sunita Ramani

It was not (only) the free gin and tonic that Thursday evening that caused the extravagantly decorated Durham Town Hall to fill with people. The audience’s passion for storytelling was evident from the hush that descended as each of the six shortlisted authors took their turn at reading a short excerpt from their book – excerpts that were too short for most, whose stories seemed to take hold just as they sat back down.

Anxiety unquestionably pervaded the room during the initial half of the ceremony. The sense of Gordon Burn having been a writer for the people was conveyed in the inherent realness of each candidate for this year’s prize. Stutters and slips were frequent, although this merely increased the opportunity for boundaries between author and audience to fall away. It must be said that some were more confident than others; the description of “sheer audacity” later applied to David Keenan’s novel seemed to equally apply to his performance: his thick Scottish accent making him as likeable as his emphatic and often comic delivery.

A short interview followed each reading. Particularly amusing were the few moments that Mark Lawson appeared to stump the authors – Gwendoline Riley seemed unable to explain her ethical approach to writing about personal relationships, although nerves about the looming announcement surely contributed. But as the tension eased slightly and the one-on-one interviews morphed into a group dialogue, the fascinating subject of the narrative form came to the table and Riley more than made up for her earlier lapse with the frank assertion that people “can be great historians but not very good writers.”

It was Denise Mina’s The Long Drop that claimed the prize in the end, although the feeling of general appreciation in the room by the time the announcement came made it difficult to call her statement that she was simply “honoured to be shortlisted” a cop-out. Not having prepared a speech, she jovially proclaimed her love for Burn and admitted to having felt too intimidated to read the books by her competitors.

The evening was rounded off with two performances from David McLean’s so-called Crime Scene ensemble. An initially strange, but ultimately captivating experience was created by layering a reading from a crime novel with the cacophony of various instruments, while red lighting added a visual element to the disturbing effect.

It was undoubtedly the perfect performance to round off an evening that had avoided all pretences and conformity. The ceremony was simply one of unashamedly celebrating stories and encouraging breaking the rules.

Photograph: Rob McDougall via Flickr