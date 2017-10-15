DBF 2017: David Almond, ‘The Books That Made Me’

By Roisin Smith

Several years ago, I read David Almond’s debut – and most renowned – book, Skellig. Since then he has stood out to me as a brilliantly engaging children’s author, and when I went to see him speak as part of the Durham Book Festival he did not disappoint.

Upon entering the small theatre, the eye is immediately drawn to the stage where there is a table covered in black cloth, as well as two chairs with a colourful book festival banner behind each one. At eight p.m., David and his interviewer Caroline enter. Although interviewing David, Caroline takes a very relaxed tone with him and the questions flow as a natural conversation between them.

Within a few minutes, it becomes apparent that David is a ‘writer who is also a reader.’ He speaks of growing up with a love of reading, with some of his first experiences with books coming from the library, something many can relate to. He refers to the terrible loss of library closures, saying that in a library “you find the exact thing that you didn’t know you were looking for.”

He is a writer who has always written and like many, he harboured an ambition to be a writer as a child, although unlike many he never acknowledged this until he was an adult.

On stage, he sits rather shyly, with his hands locked together and resting on his lap. When he speaks of writing and books he is instantly animated and it is impossible not to see his earnest love for writing even whilst he appears so humble in his work. His bold statement that “Skellig almost happened to [him]” especially stands out. He mentions his writing process and his use of traditional notebooks and scribbles as opposed to computers several times, talking about the connection between the hand and the mind as if it is something that he has no control of.

Almond’s stories are rooted in the North East and his perspective on how his background has influenced his writing is fascinating. Coming from a Northern council estate with a Catholic background, David says he has had to turn his disadvantages into opportunities. Interestingly, he acknowledges that for a long time he tried to stay away from writing about his own background, but found that when he embraced his roots he was met with much greater success.

Unexpectedly, he speaks of a powerful link between Catholicism and writing, stopping just short of comparing writing to a sacrament. He lists one of his favourite books as the Penny Catechism, which is a Catholic Holy Book, saying that the mantras and rhythms from praying have inspired the sound of his own writing.

It was intriguing that Caroline commented on the childlike quality in David’s work, as this was something that had struck me when reading some of his books. Almond clearly states that he’d never imagined that he would become a children’s writer, which he seems to suggest is in fact to some extent because he himself is quite childlike. When advising a large group of school children about writing, he said that they should simply “look at the world” for inspiration.

As well as being a brilliant writer, David Almond is also an amazing speaker. He is one of those people who put forward these ideas which make you reconsider and evaluate so many things. If listening to him speak with such passion and enthusiasm doesn’t encourage you to pick up a book, then I don’t believe anything will.

Photograph: PEN America via Flickr