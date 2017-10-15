The critics get critical: is the theatre ‘stressful’?

By Anna Begley

In light of a recent article which discussed art critic Giles Coren admission that he has barely been to the theatre in the past seven years, Anna Begley argues theatre productions are still worth buying tickets for.

Giles Coren, a restaurant critic and now a presenter on BBC Two’s Front Row recently revealed in a Radio Times interview that he has, “always found the theatre stressful”. This might induce surprise, or perhaps a warm sense of relief knowing you aren’t alone in the quiet discontent at what a modern experience of the theatre entails: in particular, over-priced tickets, the endless queues, the awkward nudging of knees as you desperately try to find your seat. Coren argues that the seats are “all so uncomfortable and old” and would also appreciate “easier access to the loo.”

This seems reasonable. As a student, I can readily admit that the professional theatre does not seem like a feasible pastime. This can help explain why theatrical broadcasts, such as NT Live, have steadily increased benefiting both directors and audiences. With more frequent and flexible showing times and numerous screening locations, the joy of the theatre can span much greater audiences and for more reasonable prices.

Whilst there are obvious upsides to theatrical broadcasting, can we say anything in defence of live theatre? There is an intimacy to it, which is challenging to rival. Take, for instance, The Globe – its thatched roof, the English oak and its renowned actors. It can strike a significant contrast to the planned and manicured angle shots of the strategic camera. Most importantly, the theatre offers a community united in dramatic experience for both actors and audiences that remains unique as a literary art form. As founding artistic director of Shakespeare & Company, Tina Packer observed in Harvard Magazine, “it’s only through people gathering together – which is what theatres do – that you can actually feel the humanity. It’s a palpable, visceral feeling – a collective feeling.”

So yes, the theatre can be stressful. You may come across one or two dire performances. You may even fall asleep in your mint choc-chip ice cream. But those occasional evenings sat on the edge of your seat immersed with your fellow actors and audience in a story? It’s worth breaking a leg for. And something Giles is missing out on.

Photograph: Riccardo Cuppini via Flickr with Creative Commons