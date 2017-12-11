Christmas Reads: ‘The Shipping News’ by Annie Proulx

By Sophia Rahim

Annie Proulx’s The Shipping News is the only novel I have purchased as a result of being glared at by a sales assistant. He was of the Waterstones variety and, having noticed that I was about to buy a book entitled Is Your Cat an Undiscovered Genius, began to inflict me with a gaze of pure and unadulterated judgement. I promptly panicked and grabbed Proulx’s novel in an attempt to seem more cultured, and legged it.

Fortunately, The Shipping News turned out to be well worth the turmoil. The story follows Quoyle, a bumbling New York reporter who, after a series of traumatic events, relocates to Newfoundland with his daughters, Bunny and Sunshine. There he joins the local newspaper, The Gammy Bird, and is plunged into a world that is sometimes disturbing, often beautiful and invariably beset by adverse weather conditions. Frost, snow and ice abound – making it the perfect Christmas read for those of you in search of something a little more extreme than Britain’s meagre meteorological offerings.

Weather aside, the thing that really struck me about Proulx’s novel is her style. It reads almost like a prose-poem, incredibly vivid in its depiction of the rugged Newfoundland landscape and its idiosyncratic inhabitants. You are right there with Quoyle as he scoffs down a slice of Flipper Pie in the Flying Squid Lunchstop, you’ll be on the lookout for moose every time you go for a drive, and will be continually disappointed by the lack of icebergs at the local swimming pool. You may even find yourself tuning into the shipping forecast in the early hours of the morning in an attempt to recapture the magic of Proulx’s work.

So if you fancy a tale of freak accidents, sex trafficking, decapitations, and one man’s search for meaning and love in an unforgiving universe, then this novel is probably for you. Best served with shark fins and a glass of mulled wine.

