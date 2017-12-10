Christmas Reads: ‘The Miniaturist’ by Jessie Burton

By Jamie Murphy

If you are looking for a comforting book to curl up next to a log fire with this Christmas break, you would be advised to stay away from Jessie Burton’s debut novel, The Miniaturist. But if you want a wintry tale of passion, superstition, intrigue, and suspense, it will be perfect for those long winter nights.

Set in 1686 Amsterdam, the story follows Petronella Oortman’s unsuccessful assimilation into the family of her new husband, Johannes Brandt, a wealthy merchant with a reputation in town, many enemies, and one damning secret. With her pleasant yet strangely distant husband always suspiciously busy, Nella ventures out to explore her new surroundings, searching for a place she might fit in or a way to make sense of her new life. One day, when her curiosity leads her to navigate the streets and canals of autumnal Amsterdam, she unwittingly finds the mysterious miniaturist, a craftswoman of incredible – and possibly magical – skill.

As the days grow colder and the canals begin to freeze, the miniaturist delivers scaled-down doll versions of Nella’s new family and acquaintances, dolls that reveal more about those they represent than Nella could have imagined. And as the ice groans and cracks in the arteries of the city, deadly secrets start to rise to the surface from Amsterdam’s murky underbelly. Secrets that will rock the bustling city and ravage the Brandt household.

Burton’s debut is a masterful composition of colourful characters, absorbing plot twists and condemning scandal that culminates in a shocking conclusion. Set amongst darkening and chilling streets and within a strictly ordered house containing shocking revelations down every corridor, The Miniaturist is a book that will keep you reading even as you hear those sleigh-bells tinkling on your rooftop.

Photograph: Franklin Heijnen via Flickr

