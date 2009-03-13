Champions Life Academy not endorsed by DSU

THE DSU HAVE banned the company Champions Life Academy from Dunelm House. It is now operating out of the Three Tuns Hotel.
Insufficient details were provided by the company when requested, so it can no longer use university premises.
Students considering enlisting with Champions Life Academy, which aims to “develop young people for the business world”, are advised to seek further guidance from the university’s Student Employment Service.
Champions Life Academy is probably the most worthwhile internship around. Last summer I took part in the programme and had no problems. I worked hard, I learned new skills which have helped me realise that i can achieve anything that I set out to do.
Do not be put of by DSU. Get yourself down to Three Tuns Hotel, and check it out on the web to find out what Champions Life is really all about.
fuckin bullshit, champions is a piece of shit
I took part in Champions Life academy last summer and found the internship to be an incredible experience. The skills I learnt have helped me in my final year at University and my experience had set me apart from many other graduates.
Like Alex above, I would recommend it over any other internship opportunity, definately worth turning up for a look, Im glad i did.
