BUCS regatta highlights Durham’s dominance

By Ollie Godden

As the May bank holiday rolled around again, so too did Europe’s largest student regatta at Holme Pierrepont Country Park. The BUCS regatta provides three days of enthralling competition from the beginner to seasoned championship level, all of whom hoped for medal glory.

In all events, the regatta consisted of an initial time trial to rank individuals. Competitors then took to a second round, and then a subsequent final.

Durham’s reputable rowing programme did not disappoint, as no less than nine individuals and crews left Nottingham with medals.

The impressive medalling performances included:

Championship:

Silver: MLwt1x: Hugo Coussens

Silver: W4-: Rebekha Hogdson, Hanna Inntjore, Helena Barton & Lauren Irwin

Bronze: WC2-: Helena Barton & Lauren Irwin

Bronze: MCLwt4-: Neil Connell, Harry Cox, Ben Evans & Lachie Ives

Bronze: MC4-: Leon Longmead, Oscar Lindsay, Max Robinson & Danylo Gorenkin

Novice:

Gold: W4+: Eva Siwiak-Jaszek, Emma Cramp, Zoe Evans, Alicia Schwarzenbach & Jessica Williams

Gold: W8+: Eva Siwiak-Jaszek, Emma Cramp, Zoe Evans, Alicia Schwarzenbach, Jessica Williams, Samantha Bousfield, Anna Thomas, Anna Van Der Star & Anina Koehler

Bronze: W4x: Samantha Bousfield, Ellie Drescher, Anna Thomas & Anna Van Der Star

Bronze: M8+: George Cansdale, Joshua Deans, Harry Llewellyn, Liam Tattersall-Walker, Sam Manly, Tom Whitting, Ciaran Baker, Thomas Butcher & Fiona Hardyman

Photograph: Team Durham