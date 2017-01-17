Book Review: The Laundry Files by Charles Stross

By Maciej Matuszewski

The field of speculative fiction can be seen to rest on a fundamental contradiction. Almost by definition, it is forward-looking and attempts to be innovative; yet many of its forms and traditions are rooted in nostalgia. Little wonder that, for many people, SF is a sort of literary ‘comfort food’. In the hands of an inexperienced author, this tension can result in somewhat of a confused mess but in the hands of a master, the interplay of these two currents can result in something truly exciting. There are few authors better at this than Charles Stross, which is probably best seen in his Laundry Files series.

The Laundry Files is set in an alternate present day reality where solving certain types of mathematical problems has the power to summon creatures and monsters for other dimensions. The advent of computing following World War II made such summonings, whether accidental or deliberate, far more common, forcing the government to set up a secret organisation called The Laundry. Made up of special forces operatives and mathematicians, this organisation works to prevent the knowledge of how easily these monsters can be summoned and containing any of them that do appear in our world.

Stross’ work has been called ‘Lovecraftian’, borrowing from the Lovecraft the themes of powerful, unknowable creatures who, if they are even capable of perceiving humanity, view us as completely insignificant. His choice of setting is also heavily influenced by traditional spy thrillers, many of the novels in the series being direct pastiches of writers such as Len Deighton or Ian Fleming. Stross’ work, however, far expands on his inspirations and challenges many of their limitations.

In a genre often criticised for its overuse of meaningless technobabble and jargon it is refreshing to see the care that Stross uses in making his world seem plausible. The series’ premise allows him to draw particularly heavily on his experiences of working as a computer programmer. A frequent criticism of Stross’ writing is that you need a degree in computer science to fully understand it. This is, of course, somewhat of a hyperbole and while the average reader may not get every technical reference in the text, I certainly think that they add to a feeling of depth.

Stross also draws on his previous employment experience in satirising office politics and bureaucracy. The series main protagonist, Bob Howard, is no glamorous super spy, spending most of his working day filling out forms and attending meetings. His main adversaries are often more likely to be office management than eldritch monstrosities. This makes him a highly effective viewpoint character, and helps gently draw the reader in to the sometimes rather outlandish plot.

Stross’ satire is often also aimed in a political direction. He has a keen eye for inequality and unfairness, which he never fails to challenge. This extends to the xenophobia and misogyny that is found in much of his source material – which he deconstructs with fearless wit and vigour.

The Laundry Files might not be a series for everyone but you would be doing yourself a disservice by not at least checking it out. I truly believe that Charlie Stross is one of the most vibrant and innovative authors writing today.

Charlie Stross will be in Durham on Saturday, January 28th for DurhamCon, the annual convention of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Society. For more information, and to buy tickets click here. His latest novel, Empire Games, is published on January 26th.

