Bill Bryson Library to renew Eating Space Pilot for next year

By Sophie Gregory

The Bill Bryson Library will continue its Eating Space Pilot scheme, which permits eating and drinking in the library, for the 2017/18 academic year.

In light of the scheme’s popularity, the Library Management Committee has also decided to increase the designated space for eating and drinking, with lidded hot drinks now permissible throughout the entire library.

Lisa Whiting, Academic Affairs Officer for Durham Students’ Union, announced the changes in a Facebook post on the morning of Friday, 16th June.

Miss Whiting said the decision “took many years of student complaints, campaigns and Academic Affairs Officers banging on about it”.

She also acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Librarian Mike Wall, who has “championed students throughout the whole process”.

Photograph: Durham University