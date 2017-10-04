Art for curiosity’s sake?

By Orlagh Davies

With the release of the first of two volumes of Sylvia Plath’s letters on the 28th September, there is bound to be a resurge in interest about her relationship with Ted Hughes. The Telegraph has been particularly constant in their affections for the couple, revealing their excitement regarding the publication of Plath’s love letters to her spouse. In an almost throwaway sentence, it was mentioned that the volume will also contain several hundred letters to her mother, Aurelia, as well as letters to friends, boyfriends, and doctors.

The Guardian was even more selective, choosing only to mention in April of this year the letters in which Plath accuses Hughes of domestic abuse. Whilst the sensationalism of these articles does make for really quite interesting reading, I cannot help but feel a little uncomfortable. Why do people want to read Plath’s letters, and why are they being released at all? Freida Hughes, the daughter of Plath and Hughes, has consistently maintained a belief that most approach her parents’ work due to their culturally-mythicised relationship. In her preface to the 2004 restored edition of Ariel, Freida wrote of how she was chastised by journalists and the public at large for choosing what they saw as the ‘wrong place’ for an English Heritage plaque. She preferred the house where Plath wrote her greatest works whereas a large majority of the public wanted it on the house where she committed suicide. Plath’s life, in this respect, certainly trumped her fiction in the eyes of many.

I guess that the point of my drawing together these various perceptions of the release of Plath’s works is to question whether we sometimes overlook the quality of her truly remarkable writing in favour of our purely intrusive motives. Despite her personal life being intimately linked to her work, a balance must be struck; her life cannot be imposed upon her use of metaphor and vocabulary. This is particularly important regarding her personal non-fiction. Cynically speaking, I won’t be holding my breath for this desperately needed change in angle.

Illustration: Akansha Naraindas