Appointment of full-time sexual violence officer is “first of its kind in the country”

By Ryan Gould

Durham University has become the first university in the UK to employ a permanent member of staff dedicated to tackling the issue of sexual violence.

As reported by The Tab, the appointment of a full-time “Student Support and Training Officer (Sexual Violence and Misconduct)” marks the University’s commitment to confronting sexual violence in Durham.

The post was originally intended to be part-time. In a statement to Palatinate in November, the University said a “specialist counsellor” would be on site in the Counselling Service for “two days and one evening per week.”

Clarissa Humphreys, who took on the role in May 2016, told The Tab that the “University is taking an institution-wide approach meaning that all members of the University community are responsible for ensuring sexual violence and misconduct are not tolerated as part of our community.”

As a social worker who specialises in violence against women, Clarissa’s responsibilities will include policy development, student support, prevention and training, and case management.

The University said that Clarissa’s role involves “supporting the work of the SVMOG (Sexual Violence and Misconduct Operations Group), focusing particularly on the implementation of training in the first instance.”

“Sexual violence is a broad societal issue requiring cultural change and training is a key component to tackling the issue and changing culture,” Clarissa told The Tab.

Photograph: Durham University