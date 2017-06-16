American Idiot review: ‘flaws’

By Helen Chatterton

Trevelyan College Musical Society’s production of American Idiot was not without its flaws. Technical and vocal issues were prevalent throughout, but in spite of this, the production team have been successful in embodying the spirit of Greenday’s album.

The adaption of the concept album has created a jukebox musical with very little spoken dialogue. Herein lies the primary flaw in the production: their chosen musical is one whose characters are relatively stagnant and possesses a very limited plot, which is increasingly hard to understand. The story itself follows three disillusioned youths as they attempt to escape suburbia, and the fallout of this decision. However, a prior awareness of the plot is pivotal to comprehension. In many ways, the plot, or lack thereof, reduces the musical to an elaboratively staged concert.

The songs are mostly taken from the identically named album. As stated by producer Jonathan White, they are well suited for a summer musical. Many are recognisable from years gone by and are all catchy enough to leave you humming all the way down the hill from Trevs.

The success of the performance relied on vocals, which were generally of a high standard. Particularly of note was the voice of Lydia Blundell as Extraordinary Girl, who showed no signs of this being her Durham debut. Another strong performance came from Hal Lockwood as St. Jimmy, who was caught out only by some high notes, but otherwise brought strength to all the numbers he featured in.

The portrayal of St. Jimmy also highlighted the skills of director Celia Brown. St. Jimmy’s surprise entrance from the rear and unique depiction of an alter ego figure provided an additional layer of entertainment. She should also be commended for ensuring individual scenes were comprehensible, even when there was no tangible storyline.

Whilst Adam Richardson as Johnny did not necessarily carry the production, he should be praised for his consistently high-quality performance and his well-executed guitar solo. It should also be noted that he harmonised very well with Geri Labonté-Hazlewood as Whatsername, and their chemistry was convincing. It is a shame that the script dictates that Alex Grover as Tunny was not heard more frequently. His contribution to group numbers was evident, with a strong and tuneful voice.

Charlie Bayliss as Will was a victim of technology and was consequentially often hard to hear. However, perfect technology still would not have made his performance flawless, as his portrayal of apathy proved more accomplished than his vocals. The same could be said for Nelly Murray as Heather, for whom high notes were challenging.

A collective highlight was the song ‘American Idiot’ itself, as the vocal harmonies and singing in the round worked well with the striking choreography. However, other numbers did not fare as well, with ’21 Guns’ showing wasted potential. The final number, ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ was perhaps the most vocally capable, but was preceded by an awkwardly long pause, while the choice of intimate staging also appeared awkward, as cast members uncomfortably stood, arm in arm at the very front of the stage – a dynamic that was out of touch with the rest of the musical.

As previously mentioned, technological issues dogged the performance, particularly in the form of microphone feedback, which, on occasion, drowned out everything else. However, the cast should be commended for the skill with which they handled such. In other instances, it seemed mic-packs were not turned on. This was regrettable since it silenced some secondary vocalists.

The artistic team, led by Kathryn Tann, should receive high praise for their efforts. The staging was immediately evocative of the post 9/11 world in which the musical is set, and the spray-painted lyrics were a fitting addition. The adaptions that denoted location change were minimalistic but highly effective, which was a factor in the productions slick scene changes. The costumes were also successful, with an array of band t-shirts and tattoo sleeves becoming of the atmosphere.

Choreography by Alison Johnston and Millie Blair was striking, with stomping and headbanging embodying the chaos of the music. For the most part, the ensemble carried this off well, but some were undoubtedly more at ease than others. Whilst the frequent use of the middle finger was indicative of the wasted youth and reckless abandon of the plot, it seemed excessive and uncomfortable at times. However, the band proved highly skilled, surpassing expectations of a college performance.

The performance space in the Trevelyan College dining hall threw up the issue of lighting. Ceiling windows prevented any form of blackout. Thus, there was a considerable period of silence at the end of the first act, as no one in the audience knew for sure whether it was over. Regardless of such, lighting itself was impressive, especially the L.E.D columns which were synchronised with the music.

For anyone for whom Zanna, Don’t! was perhaps a little too flamboyant, American Idiot may be more your cup of tea. Technical perfection should not be expected, but the production does promise an enjoyable night of good songs and an enthusiastic cast, which is sure to take you back to your early teenage years.

‘American Idiot’ will be performed in Trevelyan College Dining Hall from Saturday 17th June until Monday 19th June at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Jessica Wang