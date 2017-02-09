Ally Pally coming to Durham

By George Bond

One of the most popular events in the sporting calendar is coming to Durham. Ally Pally Darts, who ran their first student event at Oxford Brookes last year, will be arriving on March 9th, for a night that is sure to be popular with Durham students’ burgeoning passion for darts.

This passion has been recognised by Brookes’ premier entertainment providers, Ox Events, who will be visiting Durham as part of a nationwide tour. Other locations will include Oxford, Leeds, York, Exeter, Bristol, Bath and nearby Newcastle, each for which tickets are already selling out fast.

The exact location for Durham is still as yet unconfirmed, however, Ox Events are in discussions with Durham Students’ Union. Tickets to the event will also include entry to an exclusive after party at Loft. It is hoped that as many as a thousand tickets will be on sale, which will be available on the Fixr app in the coming weeks. Prices will start at £8 for the first group of tickets, rising to £10 for the second release.

Durham’s rising college darts participation has not gone unnoticed, with Ox noting this as a key reason for bringing Ally Pally to the city. The university boasts 38 college teams across 3 divisions, with the Premiership currently topped by Josephine Butler’s undefeated Bs. This is alongside the University Darts Club, who currently hold a record of four wins and one loss this season, competing against various other northern university sides.

For the night itself, Ox have assembled twelve local professional darts players, whose skills will be tested against sixteen volunteer students, in a best-of-three format. There are still spaces available for students to sign up to play, which can be done by contacting the event’s facebook page.

The night will feature a range of entertainments, including a brass band and decorations based on an Oktoberfest theme. Fancy dress is also highly encouraged for spectators and participants alike, in order to fully recreate the Ally Pally scenes which will be familiar to regular darts viewers.

Photograph: Max Pixel