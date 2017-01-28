Alarms sound as NHS reaches crisis point

By Joseph Costello

Contrary to Jeremy Hunt’s feeble attempts to repudiate fact and, indeed, strengthened by the Labour Party’s impotence on the opposition benches: the NHS is on its death-bed. Well really, it’s lying between two trollies, in a waiting area. Yet, nobody is listening to its guttural screams. The outlook is utterly, utterly grim.

That is the reality. And this is not in question. But how have we come to this situation? And how do we get out of it?

It is oft-reported that cuts to social-care have had a catastrophic effect on the number of available hospital beds. Troublingly this news is nothing new to our Conservative government. In 2015, the Kings Fund (KF) released figures that ‘9 out 10’ NHS trusts were experiencing adverse effects directly due to social-care cuts. The KF clearly advised the government that it was imperative to protect the social-care budget from further cuts because we were heading towards devastation. Or how about humanitarian crisis?

On top of this, the shrouded veil of privatization continues to loom over the NHS. It has done, since Field-Marshall Blair took office. The Telegraph reported in 2015 that hospitals paid-for under PFI schemes are costing the health service £2bn per year. Renting the buildings back from private companies is amounting at 8 or 9 times above the building-cost.

So how is it that Jeremy Hunt looks about as safe as any other current secretary of state?

Well, for one thing, the recent Corbyn reboot was supposed to start on the offensive. Attack the government where it really hurts. Really cover them in excrement. But we finish the day talking about pay-rations within the public sector. Not the NHS. And you can blame the media for that. But you’re kidding yourself. That is Jeremy Corbyn’s fault. And Corbyn’s fault alone.

The government wants to deal with everything but the well-being of its people. And the opposition wants to have an academic debate about wealth inequality. It is time to wake up. The National Health Service is in a crisis that it will not recover from unless something is done immediately. Inaction will lead to more needless deaths.

It is time that both Jeremys are put out to pasture. Before it is too late.

Image by Lydia via flickr.