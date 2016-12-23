After The End review: ‘unsettling’

By Charlie Hyde

I didn’t know what to expect upon arriving at the Three Tuns Hotel. Details of 1TC’s After The End had been kept deliberately vague by the production team – to intriguing effect. Walking in, there was no fanfare or artifice to the stage: rather, a visceral, interesting environment from which the audience could not escape. Director Kitty Briggs’ decision to stage the play in traverse was crucial in ensuring audience members were intertwined with the experience, rather than disengaged observers. Indeed, the producers must also be commended for their work on the set and venue. Even before the lights dropped, subtle details transformed this disused hotel into a nuclear fallout shelter – think air vents, supplies, and Cold War-esque posters.

Without giving too much away, the use of sound and projection worked impressively, opening the first scene to palpable anticipation from the audience. Though sound effects were perhaps over-done at times, both the pace and energy were maintained through well-choreographed technical direction.

The bulk of the play’s success is, of course, down to the performances given by Zac Tiplady (Mark) and Emma Howell (Louise). I was initially concerned that, as is often the case in two-handers, one performance would outshine the other. While each actor gave an engaging performance in their own right, more impressive was the relationship between the two characters. To their credit, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

After The End is to some degree a play dealing with contrasting themes. Mundane arguments about the pub, while funny, were totally bizarre in this post-apocalyptic context. This was incredibly conflicting – a feeling that underpinned the entire performance successfully. Trivial (sometimes hilarious) discussions and games were used deftly by Tiplady and Howell – I suspect their main purpose was in bringing out some of the truly shocking moments which visibly shook and delighted the audience. For future performances, I’d like to see even more made of these: both actors can afford to master each one with as much as they can pour in.

The play dealt effectively with themes of gender and power. It was encouraging to see these issues confronted head-on in a non-moralistic capacity. Both director and cast ensured control rested on a knife edge throughout the performance, on both physical and emotional levels. There were no comfortable moments: as power became the focus of the play, the performances became correspondingly unhinged. At times I felt physically sick, but it was impossible to look away.

Naturally, there were a small number of slip-ups that can be put down to first-night nerves. Transitions were at times a little jarring (with frequent black outs), and the play would benefit from scene changes being tightened up as much as possible. My main criticism is more of the play itself than the performance. It felt too neatly wrapped up, and I would prefer to have ended on the penultimate scene’s explosive crescendo. For a play that so subtly brought out discomfort, resolution (of sorts) was not where I hoped the experience would finish. Rather, it may have been more powerful to leave more questions than answers.

These personal opinions are, however, far outweighed by the talent and sensitivity of both cast and crew in producing After The End. DST would benefit from more of the risks taken by 1TC in what was a thoroughly fascinating, unsettling, and bold production – if you’re free, you should see it.

‘After the End’ will be performed in the Three Tuns Hotel from Monday, 12th of December until Wednesday, 14th of December at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Kitty Briggs