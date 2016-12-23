A Christmas Carol preview: ‘festive tradition’

By Tania Chakraborti

When one thinks of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, stereotypical images are invoked: biting Victorian winter, Marley in chains, frightful ghosts to scare the children and of course, miserly Scrooge and his classically clichéd redemption process from ‘bah-humbug’ cynic, to loving and optimistic neighbour. It is not simply a festive Christmas story, it is undoubtedly an institutionalised tradition.

Therefore, I was intrigued to see how Durham University Classical Theatre’s (DUCT) cast and production team would be feeling about tackling such a timeless classic, would they feel pressurised? Stressed? However, upon entering the Assembly Rooms Theatre, I was pleasantly surprised to be greeted warmly by Director George Breare, who was nonchalantly mixing a bucket of fake snow before throwing it across the stage to presumably test its snowball-like qualities. I was excited to find out more about this clearly immersive production.

Undoubtedly I was apprehensive: from Alastair Sim’s legendary portrayal of Scrooge in the 1951 film, to the whacky version by the Muppets in 1992. All imaginative routes seemed exhausted. However, after hearing Breare’s directorial vision for this adaptation by Paul Sills, admittedly I was not only reassured, but even impressed.

Breare has made the bold decision to defy stereotypes. Instead of focussing on the character of Scrooge and his somewhat overdone transformation story, DUCT’s interpretation spotlights instead, on the ‘motivations behind altruism’ as well as Dicken’s ‘benevolent narrative power’. It is decidedly ‘not the Scrooge Show’; it is not supported by any one character, but instead is ‘very much an ensemble piece’. The director’s daring statement that the ensemble of the cast is ‘almost like a Greek chorus’, in the way the cast work together as a collective to narrate the play, ensures that this production will be engaging, dynamic and energetic. Indeed, I felt confident that this aspect of the play would be conveyed well, particularly as I witnessed the cast’s clearly natural and easy-mannered dynamic. This was validated by the ‘Ghost of Christmas Present’, Olly Hill, who supported that ‘cast cohesion is very good’, something which is undoubtedly necessary in such a collaborative endeavour.

No matter which adaptation one speaks of, Dickens’ timeless tale undoubtedly depends on the miraculous, the supernatural and the impossible. Due to the use of Durham’s The Assembly Rooms Theatre, Breare confirmed my suspicions that this would be a technically-heavy production, which was apparently the most challenging aspect of play. The movement of set at ‘high speeds’, ‘rather strange props’, objects ‘that are going to be coming down… from the ceiling and lifted up’, all combine to make DUCT’s production an exciting and ‘technically very ambitious project’. In order to tackle such complex, practical set changes and to convey realistic flashbacks, Breare has overcome this obstacle by astutely choosing to utilise a cyclorama wide screen, allowing various scenes to be projected and for set changes to become fluid and interchangeable. This is a daring move, allowing for the perfect twist; Olly Hill’s dual characterisation of both the ‘Ghost of Christmas Present’ and the ominously spectral quality of the ‘Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come’, are aided in physicality by the ambitiously thrilling and technically aspiring elements of this production.

In keeping with the theme of spectacle, Andrew Cowburn, who plays Bob Cratchit, explained the challenges of the ‘reeling scene’, in which the actors on stage even attempt a barn-style dance in a flashback to Scrooge’s past. Hetty Hodgson, who plays Fred’s wife, confirmed the challenges of such a choreography-based scene, in which the cast’s efforts have become visible in the evident bruises acquired from rehearsals. With concerted efforts put into such a performance, it is clear that DUCT’s adaptation will certainly be an animated and memorable one.

So why should one journey down to The Assembly Rooms Theatre on Wednesday 14th-Friday 16th December? To me, it seems glaringly obvious. In the gloom of summative deadlines, it is often easy to forget that it is only less than two weeks until Christmas day, and despite its darker, psychological elements, DUCT’s production vows simultaneously to be a sheer, festive marvel. Indeed, Joe Campbell, who plays Scrooge himself, affirms this by stating that the production will be a ‘beacon of hope’ in the ‘dark, dark times’ that all Durham students will be facing. What one needs is a break from such unnecessary dejection for a couple of hours in order to be transported to the world of Breare’s artistic take on an enduring classic. With the promise of an amalgamation of Christmas tradition and something innovative (and even free mince pies), why would one pass up such a rare and seasonal experience?

‘A Christmas Carol’ will be showing at The Assembly Rooms Theatre from Wednesday, 14th of December until Friday, 16th of December at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Sofya Grebenkina