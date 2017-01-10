2016: The rise of populism

By Daria Connolly

2016 has drawn to a close and there are some news events which have dominated the headlines and will also heavily impact 2017 and the years to come. The rise of populism and the anti-establishment movement, can be seen in many parts of the world through unprecedented events. Moments such as Donald Trump’s election, Brexit and most recently, the resignation of the Italian Prime Minister following his referendum defeat to a former comedian and Eurosceptic Beppe Grillo and the Five Star Movement.

Grillo admires UKIP’s Nigel Farage and his beliefs to the extent that he hopes to instigate a referendum for Italy to leave the EU as well. The Eurosceptic convinced people to vote for his populist party with anti-immigration and pro-green views.

Another European example is the growing popularity of former Austrian Presidential candidate Norbert Hofer, who blames economic and social problems in Austria on the country’s liberal refugee, asylum policy and immigrants in general; themes that resonate with many Austrian voters. This, in turn – indirectly shows his lack of support for globalization.

The results demonstrate the civilians’ frustration with the political elites and the power they hold. Frustrated to the extent that they choose to vote for outside candidates, even if that means voting for a comedian and a business man as president with little idea of what outcomes this will have. During his campaign, Trump did not reveal a clear vision and plan to the public as how he would “make America great again”. However, such catchy phrases as this and ‘drain the swamp’ captured the feelings of many Americans.

The economist described Trump and the leaders of Brexit as “[…] privileged demagogues deft at manipulating the publics worst fears and instincts”. To back up this statement are the many interviews with Brexit supporters where they revealed that they do believe in the harm that immigrants bring to their country. Yet information regarding the benefits immigrants bring to a country are not widely spread and talked about. For example, European immigrants have contributed £20bn to the UK economy between 2001 and 2011, as researchers at UCL have discovered.

The populism trend is even reflected in the Philippines, after Rodrigo Duterte was elected president by convincing the nation that drugs should be eliminated at all costs, even if this meant violating human rights.

Similar events that have happened in many places around the world this year suggest the rise in populism, anti-establishment movement and that society is becoming more polarized. The half that does not support this movement is in shock, distress and confused as to what lead to this rising. Yet they are eager to bring this movement to end, in angst that it might have drastic negative consequences for the future. But how do you stop a movement if you do not understand how to combat demagogues that use anti-political rhetoric to arouse a population that has a limited understanding of the intricate workings of politics?

What the demagogues Trump, Grilli, Duterte and also Brexit all have in common is that they received a lot of attention which in turn resulted in the realization that so many civilians are not happy with how things are run. They may not be the solution to current problems, but what they are is a wake up call, reminding us that a lot of civilians feel their families and needs have been forgotten by the ruling parties. A wake up call that we have to make this planet a suitable environment for everyone to live in, without forgetting anyone; a wake up call that government needs to listen to their electorate more.

Photograph: Håkan Dahlström via Flickr