2016 has become a scapegoat for catastrophe

I’m not sure when the number ‘2016’ became synonymous with catastrophe. From the way that people talk, anyone would think that this year’s date alone is enough to explain any disastrous event that occurs within it, from Alan Rickman to Donald J. Trump. And who could deny that these events are, indeed, disastrous? Who could not mourn the passing of a cultural icon such as David Bowie? How could one not decry the tragedy that is Brexit? (And yet, however close it was, the Leave vote is surely not considered a tragedy by at least half of the country.)

That certain individuals die in the same year does not in itself warrant the narrative of 2016 as a year of unequivocal evil. The cultural traction of this narrative derives from the association between such highly emotive cultural events and this year’s political developments. Consumer cultures are celebrity cultures, in which values gather around popular figures, personal brands, a form of secular hagiography. As such, there is a symbolic correspondence between celebrity deaths and the decay of the Western liberal consensus of the past few decades, at the hands of populisms both left and right. The ability of the words ‘2016’ to elicit knowing looks and sighs of despondency and frustration is the result of this slippage, and of a desperation to maintain a cultural-political order that is, as far as can be seen, quickly slipping away.

What this narrative conceals is that the causality of such events stretches well beyond this twelve-month period. Tragic as it is, people are prone to die, regardless of the year. Despite protestations from either side, neither the Leave vote nor the rise in hate crimes that followed are aberrations in British history (which is to say, nothing has happened to ‘your’ country). Britain’s membership in the EU was always controversial and never democratic. Furthermore, there has never been a conception of ‘British identity’ that does not serve to exclude others along ethno-national lines. One cannot say that certain things – whether they are as concrete as jobs or as ephemeral as ‘openness’ – are distinctively British without indicating that the non-British, however that is defined, are excluded from such things. The wilful independence of Brexit and the confident globalism of New Labour are two sides of the same coin, a coin that was handed to us by Thatcher, and before that by the narratives of identity that have arisen around the Second World War and ultimately the British Empire. Just as it would be rather too tidy to sever 2016 from the rest of history as an isolatable time unit of unique disaster, so the simplistic division between xenophobic nationalism and capitalist liberalism is not as clear cut as we might like.

None of which is to say that 2016 was not an awful year, perhaps even awful on a historic scale. But the mythology of an apocalyptic 2016 and the golden age it has brought to a close will hinder any attempts to resist the rise of fascism across the world, and indeed, a narrative of rise and fall is precisely what the so-called ‘alt-right’ appeal to. Another world is possible, a world beyond the shallow choice between neoliberalism and fascism. 2016 might be the year of Brexit and of Trump, but what 2017 will be is yet to be seen.

